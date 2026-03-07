The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Kenya: 10 Dead After Overnight Rains

Mar 7, 2026

Last Updated on March 7, 2026 7:32 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ten people were killed in Kenya following heavy rains overnight. Kenya Airways today said flights were disrupted, with some diverted to the coastal city of Mombasa, and that disruptions would continue for hours. The military was deployed to assist emergency rescue services. Heavy rain began yesterday and continued overnight, submerging vehicles and forcing residents in some areas to wade through hip-high water to reach higher ground.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh apex court to hear appeal on 15th amendment, caretaker govt issue Sunday

Mar 7, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

West Asia Conflict Enters Eighth Day as US-Israel and Iran Launch Fresh Airstrikes

Mar 7, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal Election: Balendra Shah’s RSP heads for landslide victory, winning 44 of 165 seats & leading in 76

Mar 7, 2026

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh apex court to hear appeal on 15th amendment, caretaker govt issue Sunday

7 March 2026 8:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Prices of LPG gas cylinders increase by Rs 60, commercial cylinders by Rs 115

7 March 2026 7:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

President Droupadi Murmu addresses 9th International Santal Conference in Darjeeling

7 March 2026 7:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amit Shah lays foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 1,129 Cr in Haridwar

7 March 2026 7:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments