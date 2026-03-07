Kenya: 10 Dead After Overnight Rains

Last Updated on March 7, 2026 7:32 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ten people were killed in Kenya following heavy rains overnight. Kenya Airways today said flights were disrupted, with some diverted to the coastal city of Mombasa, and that disruptions would continue for hours. The military was deployed to assist emergency rescue services. Heavy rain began yesterday and continued overnight, submerging vehicles and forcing residents in some areas to wade through hip-high water to reach higher ground.