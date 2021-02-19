Karnataka’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.1 per cent

AMN

With a recovery rate of 98.1 per cent, case fatality rate of one per cent and positivity rate of 0.69 per cent Karnataka has over 5700 active COVID cases as on the last report. Bengaluru urban district has the highest number of 3982 active cases. Due to the incidents of cluster outbreak of COVID cases in the city, Municipal Corporation has intensified implementation of the COVID-19 protocol.

Due to the prevalence of cluster cases in the city, all contacts, ILI and SARI cases are being surveyed and testing is conducted. When the testing was conducted in Lake View Apartment in the city, out of 1052 people who underwent tests, 103 were COVID positive and out of these, those above the age of 60 years were 96 in number. Hence it is now decided to take up targeted testing with focus on people above the age of 50 and especially those with co-morbidity.

On an average 20,000 tests are conducted in the city every day. Till now over 72 lakh people are tested in the city. The municipal corporation has increased COVID tests in places where large crowds gather like markets, malls, bus stands and closed environments.