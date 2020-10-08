Bihar Elections: JD(U) Gets 115 Seats, BJP 121, HAM 07
Javadekar releases SOP on re-opening of cinema halls from Oct 15
QUAD nations affirm importance of maintaining free, open Indo-Pacific: India
Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing
Dr. Harsh Vardhan releases ‘Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol’ to fight Coronavirus
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Oct 2020 08:46:13      انڈین آواز

Kamala Harris describes Trump administration’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic as greatest failure

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Democratic vice president nominee Kamala Harris described the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of the US as she opened the only vice presidential debate with a sharp attack on Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the president’s coronavirus task force.

California Senator said Americans have sacrificed too much due to the incompetence of this administration, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over 200,000 American lives and battered the country’s economy.

President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19, is facing criticism over his handling of the health crisis and downplaying the threat from the deadly virus. Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has accused Trump of hiding the facts from the American people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Training for Indian hockey teams getting momentum; captains, coach confident

File photo SPORTS DESK The Indian men and women hockey teams have resumed their training at the Netaji ...

Sports Minister sanctions Rs.5 lakhs for UP boxer Sunil Chauhan and Archer Neeraj Chauhan

SUNIL Staff Reporter The Sports Ministry has come forward to extend financial support to UP boxer Sunil ...

Indian Women’s hockey team can be medal winner at Tokyo Olympics: Dhanraj Pillay

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay feels that the national women’s team h ...

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!