Kamala Harris describes Trump administration’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic as greatest failure

AMN/ WEB DESK

Democratic vice president nominee Kamala Harris described the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of the US as she opened the only vice presidential debate with a sharp attack on Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the president’s coronavirus task force.

California Senator said Americans have sacrificed too much due to the incompetence of this administration, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over 200,000 American lives and battered the country’s economy.

President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19, is facing criticism over his handling of the health crisis and downplaying the threat from the deadly virus. Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has accused Trump of hiding the facts from the American people.