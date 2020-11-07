Joe Biden to be the 46th President of USA

AMN/ WEB DESK

Democrat Joe Biden is all set to occupy THE WHITE HOUSE, the power house of United States of America as he has secured enough votes to win the US presidency even as Trump is expected to challenge the result.

The former vice president amassed 273 Electoral College votes after winning Pennsylvania’s 20 electors, according to NBC News, surpassing the 270 needed to win the White House and defeat President Donald Trump.

In a statement Biden said he was “honored” by the news and reiterated the calls for unity that had been hallmark of his campaign speeches in recent weeks.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris,” Biden said.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal,” he said. “We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, said in a tweet that “this election is about so much more” than Biden and herself. “It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started,” she said.

The world is now waiting to see whether Biden will make good on those promises, as he addresses the challenges he’s inheriting. Chief among those challenges are the economic and health impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The death toll in the country has surpassed 236,000, and new cases continue to climb.

Biden was the vice-president under Barack Obama. He unsuccessfully ran for the presidential nomination twice. He is now about to take on the top spot himself. Biden is expected to declare victory in Delaware on Saturday night.

Trump has issued a statement regarding the latest development. The president said, “The simple fact is this election is far from over.”

He says, “We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed.”

Trump has repeatedly made unfounded claims about the election. He says Republican observers were not permitted to watch the counting process at some voting stations. He also says many of the votes cast in various places are illegal.