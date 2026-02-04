The Indian Awaaz

J&K: Two Pak terrorists killed in encounter

Feb 4, 2026

Two Pakistani terrorists, including a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir today after they were trapped inside a natural cave in Udhampur district.

According to reports several powerful blasts were heard when the forces stormed the cave around noon.

One of the deceased terrorists is Rubani alias Abu Mavia, a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, who was active in the area for the last several years. While the body of one of the terrorists was lying on the mouth of the cave, another was found lying deep inside it. The terrorists were located by joint troops of Army, police and CRPF amid intensified search operations in the higher reaches of Ramnagar-Basantgarh area around 4 PM yesterday, leading to a fierce gunfight. Army named the over 20-hour long operation as “Kiya” and said though it is over, the area still remains under surveillance.

