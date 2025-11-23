The Indian Awaaz

J&K to Launch First-Ever Limestone Block Auction on November 24

Nov 23, 2025

Staff Reporter

The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is set to witness its first-ever auction of limestone mineral blocks on November 24, 2025, in Jammu. The launch event will be led by Union Minister of Coal & Mines Shri G. Kishan Reddy and attended by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of J&K, underscoring strong Centre–State collaboration and the strategic significance of the initiative.

This landmark auction is a major advancement under the mining reforms introduced through the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act) of 2015. It marks the first mining block auction in the UT since the reforms, signalling a new era of transparency, competitiveness, and sustainable development in the mineral sector.

Seven limestone blocks spread across 314 hectares in Anantnag, Rajouri, and Poonch districts have been identified for auction. Classified under UNFC G3 and G4 exploration stages, these reserves hold high-quality limestone, vital for cement production, construction, and several industrial uses.

The auction will be conducted under subsections (4) and (5) of Section 11 of the MMDR Act, which allow the Central Government to step in when State or UT administrations face procedural constraints. This mechanism reflects cooperative federalism and ensures swift and efficient reform implementation.

The Ministry of Mines has reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent, technology-driven, and competitive auction process aligned with national environmental standards.

This initiative is expected to catalyse job creation, boost revenues, expand industrial activity, and generate new economic opportunities in J&K — supporting the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

