J&K: PM Modi to inaugurate engineering marvels – Chenab Bridge and Anji Bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project to the nation during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir today. The 272-kilometre USBRL project has been constructed at a cost of around 44 thousand crore rupees.The USBRL project is a fully electrified section and comprises 36 tunnels and 943 bridges. The Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge and India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge – Anji Bridge, which are part of the USBRL, will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and driving socio-economic integration.

The architectural marvel Chenab Rail Bridge, situated at a height of 359 meters above the Chenab river, is the world’s highest railway arch bridge. It is over one kilometre long steel bridge which has been designed to withstand seismic and wind conditions.It rises 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower. The bridge can withstand wind speeds of up to 260 kilometres per hour and is built to last 120 years. It is not just a bridge but a symbol of India’s technical prowess.The Anji Khad Bridge rises boldly across the rugged Himalayan terrain, standing as India’s first cable stayed railway bridge. It spans the deep Anji River valley, south of the Chenab, connecting the Katra Banihal section of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Line. Built to endure tremors, strong winds and shifting geology, the Anji Bridge is more than an engineering feat. It is a symbol of human will and vision.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains- one from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar and other from Srinagar to Katra. However, the regular services of Vande Bharat trains between Katra and Srinagar will commence from Saturday. These trains will operate six days in a week, enhancing connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the prominent pilgrimage destination. The service of Katra – Srinagar – Katra Vande Bharat will not be available on Tuesday while Srinagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Srinagar Vande Bharat will not operate on Wednesday.

Besides, in a major boost to last mile connectivity especially in border areas, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various road projects. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra worth over Rs 350 crore. It will be the first medical college in Reasi district contributing substantially to the healthcare infrastructure in the region.