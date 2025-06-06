India, Kazakhstan discuss widening connectivity with Central Asia region during meeting

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, in New Delhi. During the meeting, Dr Jaishankar signed a Program of Cooperation for strengthening India-Kazakhstan ties. He also discussed facets of strategic partnership between both countries, focusing on political, trade, investment and energy cooperation. Dr Jaishankar also spoke about widening connectivity with the Central Asia region. The External Affairs Minister also appreciated Mr Nurtleu’s reaffirmation of zero tolerance for terrorism.

