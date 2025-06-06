Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India, Vietnam to cooperate in media & entertainment sector

Jun 6, 2025
India, Vietnam decide to cooperate in media & entertainment sector

AMN

India and Vietnam have agreed to step up cooperation in the media and entertainment sector during a meeting between Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L Murugan and a delegation of high ranking officials from Vietnam in Delhi. India and Vietnam share traditionally close and warm bilateral relations. In 2022, the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The India-Vietnam bilateral relations were elevated in 2016 to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vietnam. Both the countries stressed their deep civilizational connections including a shared Buddhist heritage and agreed to work actively to further strengthen their multi-dimensional cooperation.

