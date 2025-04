AMN/ WEB DESK

Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the persons deceased in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced ex-gratia relief and also stated that the seriously injured persons will receive an amount of Rs two lakh, while an amount of Rs one lakh has been announced for persons with minor injuries.

The CM said that all arrangements for the transport of the victims to their native places have been made.