AMN

The number of recoveries from COVID pandemic was reported more than double in Jammu & Kashmir, the number of positive cases having been reported during the last twenty four hours.

Only 428 new positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours whereas 999 more COVID-19 patients recovered taking the cumulative number of recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir so far to 3,01,134 while only 7,181 positive cases are presently active in the Union Territory.