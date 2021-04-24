Production of Anti-Viral drug Remdesivir to be doubled to nearly 3 lakh vials per day in next 15 days
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States
India registers over 2 lakh 61 thousand new cases in last 24 hours
Global COVID19 death toll crosses 3 million mark
Japan declares three months emergency in four major cities amidst rise in COVID-19 cases

Just three months to go for Olympics, Japan has declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo from April 25, after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Announcing the emergency till 11th May , Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that the emergency is intended to be short and intensive. He said, it is to stop people from travelling and spreading the virus during Japan’s Golden Week holidays from late April through the first week of May.

This is Japan’s third state of emergency since the pandemic began and comes after a month of an earlier emergency in the Tokyo area. The measures include shutdown orders for bars, department stores, malls, theme parks, theatres and museums. Restaurants that do not serve alcohol and public transportation services are asked to close early. Schools will stay open, but universities are asked to return to online classes. Mask-wearing, staying home and other measures for the general public remain non-mandatory requests.

Since the start of the pandemic, Japan has reported more than 550,000 coronavirus cases, including 9,805 deaths. The virus surge, fueled by a new, more contagious variant detected earlier in Britain, has spread rapidly across the country.

Amid the worries expressed by experts, the government and Olympic organisers have been insisting that the Olympic games will go ahead in July and August this year.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Motor Show has been cancelled for the first time in its 67-year history due to rising virus cases. The Show, which started in 1954 and is usually held every two years, had been scheduled in October.

SPORTS

Hockey: Planned and systematic training camps are showing results: Midfielder Nilakanta Sharma

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi,21 April Attacking midfielder Nilakanta Sharma feels that planned and systema ...

Boxers; 7 women among 8 Indian pugilists in finals at AIBA Youth World Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 20 April: It was Indian women's day at the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championshi ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

