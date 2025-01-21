Jan 21: Stock Market Crash: Rs 7 lakh crore sell-off on Sensex, Nifty

The BSE Sensex today crashed 1,432 points to hit an intraday low of 75,641.87. The NSE Nifty today, too, tumbled 367.90 points to hit a low of 22,976.85 level. At close the BSE Sensex finished off 1235.08 points lower or 1.60 per cent down to settle at 75,838.36, while NSE Nifty50 settled at 23,024.65 with a loss of 320.10 points or 1.37 per cent

Dragging the benchmark indices today were large-cap stocks like Zomato, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries (RIL), State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, and Bharti Airtel. These stocks were top Sensex losers today, down up to 11 per cent at the time of writing this report.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and SmallCap indices declined around 1.6 per cent each. Market breadth is extremely negative with the advance-decline ratio showing two stocks falling for every one stock rising in the market.