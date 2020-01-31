Jamia VC visits hospital, gives solace to injured Shadab

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

In a most appreciable gesture, Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, Najama Akhtar Thursday evening visited AIIMS Trauma Centre to inquire about health condition of Shadab Farooq (M.A. Mass Communication) who was shot at by a miscreant near Jamia campus.

Students and JMI community have appreciated VC great gesture.

Shadab received injury in his hand was first sent to Holy Family Hospital and later to AIIMS Trauma Centre. The injury which he sustained in gun shot in his hand was operated upon successfully and he is recovering well.

Ms Akhtar wished Shadab a speedy recovery and promised all help to him including medical assistance.



“We must also express our sincere thanks to Almighty that Shadab Farooq is safe. JMI will provide all assistance to him” VC told Indian Awaaz.



“ I, along with Jamia fraternity, condemn this murderous and brutal act. I also condemn the silence of the police who stood just at a stone’s throw from the miscreant. It speaks volumes about them”, she said.



Teachers are present with him at AIIMS and reported that he is feeling better now.

Later in a statement Vice chancellor said that she was deeply aggrieved by heartless incident in which students, Shadab Farooq (M.A. Mass Communication) was shot by a miscreant.

“ I am proud to say that you are committed to the ideals of the Indian Constitution and Gandhian principles of non-violence. Your wise avoidance of retaliation, as always, bears testimony to this fact. I have been reported that you were peacefully asserting your rights to protest on the road near Jamia boundary, while a huge police force was deployed near holy family hospital” she stressed.

“I, along with Jamia fraternity, condemn this murderous and brutal act. I also condemn the silence of the police who stood just at a stone’s throw from the miscreant. It speaks volumes about them.

“We, Jamia fraternity, stand with Shadab Farooq and his family. If the miscreant had been nabbed by the police on time, this deplorable incident could have been averted. I am proud of you, my dear students, for you acted very sensibly and resisted the natural urge of reaction and retaliation. Your wise act on the day of the martyrdom of Gandhiji is a great and reverent homage to him and to his stupendous moral courage”, she said in a statement.