Jamaat Urges CMs Not to Implement NRC, NPR

AMN / NEW DELHI

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind(JIH) has urged chief ministers of all the states in the country not to implement the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC) and stop the process of National Population Register (NPR) unless the Centre assures that it is rolling back the NRC and the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) with immediate effect.

JIH president Sadatullah Hussaini, in separate letters sent to all CMs, said, “You are the chief representative of the people of your state. You are duty bound to protect the safety, security and fundamental rights of your people. We, therefore, urge you to disallow the implementation of the proposed NRC in your state. As law and order is a state subject, you are quite within your constitutional rights to ensure the non-implementation of NRC. We also urge you to stop the process of the National Population Register (NPR) until the Centre assures the nation that it will not implement NRC and shall rollback CAA”.

The letter further says, “The recently passed CAA is all set to give citizenship to six religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, except Muslims. The CAA has sparked agitations and peaceful protests across the country, with all sections of society irrespective of caste and creed, demanding the law be repealed at the earliest. Many students, protesters and bystanders have been injured and killed in police firing”.

Pointing out that the “CAA is divisive and offers citizenship based on religion violating our Constitution”, JIH letter says, “The CAA has to be seen along with the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). They should not be seen in isolation. Their combination creates a situation in which Muslims of India will be stripped of their citizenship and sent to detention centres as has been seen in the state of Assam. That is because, except Muslims, all those who cannot prove their citizenship in the NRC exercise shall be accommodated via the CAA route. This may lead to a potential human rights disaster that can have horrendous consequences.”

Reminding the CMs of their vital duty, Syed Sadatullah said, “Jamaat is mobilizing the peace and justice-loving citizens and submitting memoranda to various ministries and district collectors against CAA and NRC. We hope you respond to our request of disallowing NRC, which is nothing but a manifestation of the voice of the people of our nation and your state. Your decision will be crucial to uphold the idea of India as a constitutional, secular and plural democracy. We are confident that you will not disappoint the people of your state.”