Jal Jeevan Mission is a movement to empower women & rural India: PM Modi

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the Jal Jeevan Mission as a movement to empower women and rural India with Jan Bhagidari and active participation from everyone.

Interacting with Gram Panchayats and Pani Samitis across the country on Jal Jeevan Mission through video conferencing, Mr Modi said, Gram Panchayats have been provided over two lakh 25 thousand crore rupees to facilitate water and cleanliness.

He said, government has introduced the Jal Jeevan Mission mobile application to facilitate answering queries on the quality of tap water and its supply and the surveillance framework related to the scheme.

Mr Modi said, clean water and water scarcity are global issues. He urged the people of India to realise the importance of clean water.
The Prime Minister said, from independence till 2019, only three crore households in the country had access to tap water.

Mr Modi said, five crore households have been connected with water connections, since the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019.

Today, nearly every household in one lakh 25 thousand villages in 80 districts across the country is receiving clean water in their homes.

The Prime Minister said, the government has introduced various initiatives under Atal Bhujal Yojna, Namami Gange Mission, PM Krishi Yojna and Per Drop, More Crop Campaign for drinking water management and water supply for agriculture to support farmers and rural citizens.

He said, Water Samitis’ made under the Jal Jeevan Mission in villages have the representation of 50 per cent women.

It reflects the government’s efforts for women empowerment with their active participation and the success of this mission.

He said, the government is not only empowering rural development through water and sanitation facilities, but working on utilising the bio-waste produced in villages by installing animal shelter centers.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister launched the Jal Jeevan Mission App for improving awareness among stakeholders and for greater transparency and accountability of schemes.

Mr Modi also launched Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh, where any individual, institution, corporate, be it in India or abroad, can contribute to help provide tap water connection in every rural household, school, Anganwadi Centre, Ashramshala and other public institutions.

