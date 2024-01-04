Jaishankar holds telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba

Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar today held a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and exchanged views on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In a social media post, Dr S Jaishankar said that he held a fruitful conservation with Ukranian Foreign Minister. Mr Jaishankar added that he also discussed advancing the bilateral cooperation in the year ahead between two countries.

The telephonic conversation is significant as it comes days after Jaishankar paid a five-day visit to Moscow to meet the Russian leadership.

Dmytro Kuleba, who termed the conversation with Jaishankar as his first call in 2024, said that he informed his Indian counterpart of Russia’s recent escalation of terror and mass air attacks, which caused civilian suffering and destruction.