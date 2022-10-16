Jaishankar, Egypt Minister exchange views on Ukraine conflict and Indo-Pacific

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar yesterday met and interacted with the Indian community in Egypt. He thanked them for advancing national interests and shaping the image of India in the region. The Minister apprised them about advances in the traditionally strong ties and new opportunities in trade and investments, connectivity, education, health, and many other domains. He also spoke on the transformational changes underway in India where aspirations are becoming achievable rights.

Earlier, Dr Jaishankar met his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo. The two leaders discussed regional developments and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific. Dr Jaishankar was on a two-day visit to the country at the invitation Mr. Shoukry.

Addressing a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart, Dr Jaishankar said, India and Egypt have stepped up defence and security cooperation and will explore opportunities in renewable energy, trade, tourism, and connectivity. Dr Jaishankar said, bilateral trade had recorded the highest-ever figure of 7.2 billion US Dollars last year. He also extended India’s support to Egypt for its COP27 presidency.

The External Affairs Minister said in a tweet, a warm and productive meeting with Mr Shoukry reflected deep-rooted ties between the two countries, as they mark 75 years of diplomatic relations this year. Earlier in the day, Dr Jaishankar paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the famous Al Horreya Park in the Egyptian capital. Mahatma Gandhi’s bust was unveiled at the park in 2019 to mark his 150th birth anniversary.