External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar discussed the deteriorating situation in Ukraine with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and his Estonian counterpart Eva-Maria Liimets. During discussion yesterday, Dr. Jiashankar reiterated India’s stance that diplomacy and dialogue alone provide the answer. In a tweet, he said, the cessation of violence is an urgent imperative.