It will take years to defuse unexploded Russian ordnances: Ukraine’s interior minister

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukraine’s interior minister said Friday that it will take years to defuse unexploded ordnances after the Russian military operation.

Speaking to a news agency in the besieged Ukrainian capital, Denys Monastyrsky said that the country will need Western assistance to cope with the massive task once the war is over.

A huge number of shells and mines have been fired at Ukraine and a large part hasn’t exploded, they remain under the rubble and pose a real threat, Monastyrsky said.

In addition to the unexploded Russian ordnances, the Ukrainian troops also have planted land mines at bridges, airports, and other key infrastructure to prevent Russians from using them.

He noted that another top challenge is dealing with fires caused by the relentless Russian barrages. He said there’s a desperate shortage of personnel and equipment to deal with the fires amid the constant shelling.

