Israel Strikes Hamas Leaders in Doha, Qatar Condemns Attack

Israel has launched an airstrike in Doha, Qatar, targeting senior Hamas leaders, according to a Hamas official. The official confirmed that members of the group’s negotiating team—who have not engaged in indirect talks with Israel since July—were among those struck.

The attack immediately drew sharp condemnation from Qatar’s foreign ministry, which labeled the strike a “blatant violation of international law.” In a strongly worded statement, Doha warned that it “will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour and the continuous tampering with the security of the region.”

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) released a press statement confirming that the explosions heard in various parts of Doha on Tuesday afternoon were the result of an Israeli attack on residential buildings housing several members of the Hamas Political Bureau in the Qatari capital.

According to preliminary information, the attack resulted in the martyrdom of Warrant Corporal Badr Saad Mohammed Al-Humaidi Al-Dosari, a member of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), while performing his duties at the targeted site, in addition to a number of injuries among security personnel.

The competent authorities continue to survey and secure the targeted area using the explosives unit of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and implement field procedures in accordance with approved plans for dealing with such incidents, ensuring the situation is contained with high efficiency.

An Israeli official described the strike as a precise operation to eliminate Hamas leadership. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel takes “full responsibility” for what he called an independent military action. Shin Bet confirmed it had provided intelligence for the attack. Hamas, which maintains a political office in Doha, accused Israel of attempting to assassinate negotiators engaged in ceasefire and hostage talks. Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas figure who had met Qatari officials a day earlier, was believed to be among those targeted. Qatar, a key mediator in the conflict, strongly condemned the attack. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dr. Majed al-Ansari described it as a “cowardly assault” and a blatant violation of international law that threatened the security of Qataris and residents.

The strike marks a significant escalation, expanding Israel’s confrontation with Hamas beyond Gaza and neighbouring territories into the Gulf region. Analysts fear it could complicate ongoing diplomatic efforts and heighten tensions across the Middle East.

Regional and international reactions are expected in the coming hours as the situation unfolds.

Doha situation ‘secure,’ says Qatari interior ministry

The Qatari interior ministry said the situation in Doha is now “secure” following the Israeli attack.

The ministry confirmed that a Hamas residence in the city was targeted and added on X that teams are investigating the incident on the ground.

Arab League condemns Israeli aggression against Qatar’s sovereignty

Cairo: The Arab League has condemned, in the strongest terms, the Israeli attack on Tuesday against civilian residential premises in Doha.

In a statement, the Arab League stressed that this targeting constitutes an egregious and entirely rejected breach of the State of Qatar’s sovereignty, which has sought since the start of the war on Gaza, alongside Egypt and the United States, to mediate a ceasefire and has exerted significant and sincere efforts aimed at bringing the ongoing war Israel continues to wage in Gaza to a close.