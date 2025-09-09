Arab League condemns Israeli attack on Qatar’s sovereignty

TV GRAB

Cairo: The Arab League has condemned, in the strongest terms, the Israeli attack on Tuesday against civilian residential premises in Doha.

In a statement, the Arab League stressed that this targeting constitutes an egregious and entirely rejected breach of the State of Qatar’s sovereignty, which has sought since the start of the war on Gaza, alongside Egypt and the United States, to mediate a ceasefire and has exerted significant and sincere efforts aimed at bringing the ongoing war Israel continues to wage in Gaza to a close.

The Arab League expressed its solidarity with the State of Qatar in the face of this flagrant assault on its sovereignty and affirmed support for any measures it takes to protect its sovereignty and security.

It stressed that Israeli conduct has veered outside every established international norm and all the tenets of binding international law, placing a clear responsibility on the international community to confront a state that mocks the law and disregards the consequences of its reprehensible actions.

Saudi Arabia, other Arab Nations condemn Israeli aggression and violation of Qatar’s sovereignty



Saudi Arabia on Tuesday strongly condemned what it described as a “brutal Israeli aggression” against Qatar following an attack on the capital Doha, which Israel said was a strike targeting Hamas officials in the city.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the strike as “a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter” and warned it would further destabilize the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom warned of the dire consequences resulting from Israel’s persistence in its criminal violations and its blatant violation of the principles of international law and all international norms.

Saudi Arabia called on the international community to condemn this heinous aggression and put an end to Israeli violations that undermine the security and stability of the region.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke on the phone with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, reaffirming the Kingdom’s “full solidarity” with Qatar after the “blatant Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, which constitutes a criminal act and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms,” SPA reported.

He pledged to place “all capabilities” at Qatar’s disposal to support any measures taken to protect its security and sovereignty.

The UAE also denounced the attack, with Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan calling it a “blatant and cowardly” violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and international law.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Doha, urged an immediate halt to military escalation, and warned that unchecked Israeli actions risk dragging the region into dangerous instability with grave consequences for global security, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said it would not “tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour, the ongoing tampering with regional security and any action targeting Qatar’s security and sovereignty.”

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also strongly condemned the Israeli bombing of Doha, calling it a “flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter, and a blatant attack on Qatar’s sovereignty and security.”

UN Secretary-General condemns Israeli attack on Qatar

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned on Tuesday the Israeli attack on Qatar, stressing that it is a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement, Guterres said that Qatar has been playing a very positive role to achieve a ceasefire and release of all hostages held by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), calling on all parties to work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying it.



