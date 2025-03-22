Israel Defense Minister Threatens Gaza Annexation If Hamas Doesn’t Release Hostages

WEB DESK

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz has escalated tensions in the ongoing Gaza conflict, ordering the military to “seize more ground” in Gaza and threatening partial annexation unless Hamas releases the remaining hostages held in the Palestinian territory, according to Agence France-Presse.

The Israeli military has confirmed that ground operations are expanding, with troops pushing into multiple areas, including southern Gaza’s Rafah and the northern town of Beit Lahiya, as well as central areas of the Strip.

The renewed offensive has resulted in devastating casualties. Palestinian medical authorities report that more than 590 Palestinians have been killed since Israel broke the ceasefire on Tuesday, with the death toll continuing to rise as Israeli air attacks and ground assaults intensify. Gaza’s Health Ministry states that at least 49,617 Palestinians have been confirmed dead and 112,950 wounded since the beginning of the war.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters gathered outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem, calling for an end to the war and the release of all hostages held in Gaza.

The breakdown of the ceasefire follows months of negotiations mediated by the US, Qatar, and Egypt. The proposed three-stage deal collapsed when Israel and the US suggested extending the first phase. Hamas rejected this modification, describing it as a blatant attempt by Israel to evade the agreement.

Hostilities resumed Tuesday when Israel launched intensive airstrikes on Gaza, reportedly killing more than 430 people in two days, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Hamas responded on Thursday by firing three rockets at Tel Aviv. Israel has accused Hamas of rejecting proposals to extend the ceasefire, while Hamas claims it has been engaging with the mediators with full responsibility and seriousness.