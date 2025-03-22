Sudanese Army Recaptures Presidential Palace in Major Victory Over RSF

The Sudanese army has recaptured the presidential palace in the capital, Khartoum, in a highly symbolic battlefield victory over the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the country’s catastrophic civil war. An officer wearing a captain’s epaulettes announced the takeover of the palace in a video and confirmed that troops were inside the compound. Sudan’s information minister, Khaled al-Aiser, said in a social media post that the military had retaken the palace.

He said, The palace is back, and the journey continues until victory is complete. On the other hand, the RSF said it is fighting back and claims to have launched an attack on the palace. The two-year civil war has caused the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, according to the UN. The RSF also still controls large parts of the country, including much of the West.