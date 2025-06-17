Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Jun 17, 2025
Israel today claimed that it has killed four senior Iranian intelligence officials, including the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organisation in a precision airstrike in Tehran. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the Sunday night strike targeted a building where key IRGC and Quds Force leaders were meeting. Among the dead were Mohammad Khatami, IRGC intelligence chief and his deputy as well as Quds Force intelligence head, and his deputy.
The IDF said the officials were involved in operations against Israel and in coordinating with groups including Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. The strike follows the earlier killing of another top Iranian intelligence officer last week.

