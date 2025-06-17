Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

Potential Departure Sparks Global Concerns Over Regional Nuclear Arms Race

AMN / WEB DESK

Amid escalating hostilities with Israel, Iran has announced plans to withdraw from the landmark Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). President Masoud Pezeshkian revealed that the Iranian Parliament is actively drafting legislation to facilitate the exit, signaling a possible dramatic shift in Tehran’s nuclear policy stance.

Iran Maintains ‘Peaceful Intent’ in Nuclear Program

Despite the proposed withdrawal, President Pezeshkian reaffirmed that Iran has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, echoing the nation’s long-standing position grounded in a religious edict by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Supreme Leader’s fatwa strictly prohibits the production or use of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear arms. Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran’s nuclear activities will remain centered on peaceful energy production and scientific research.

NPT Exit Could Worsen Middle East Instability

Iran’s possible exit from the NPT—a cornerstone international agreement aimed at curbing nuclear proliferation and promoting disarmament—could severely strain regional and global security frameworks. Analysts warn that the move might trigger a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, especially as the region reels from a surge in violent confrontations.

The announcement follows three days of missile exchanges between Iran and Israel, leaving 224 dead in Iran and 24 in Israel. Observers believe Iran’s shift in nuclear posture is directly tied to intensifying geopolitical tensions and perceived threats to its sovereignty.

Iran Executes Alleged Israeli Spy

Adding to the turmoil, Iranian authorities today executed Esmaeil Fekri, a man convicted of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency. Fekri was accused of “waging war against God,” a capital offense under Iran’s Islamic legal code. Officials stated that his actions endangered national security, especially during a time of heightened conflict.

Global Reaction and Diplomatic Fallout Expected

Iran’s announcement has sparked alarm in diplomatic circles, with multiple Western governments and non-proliferation watchdogs expected to condemn the move. There are growing calls for urgent diplomacy to de-escalate the conflict and prevent the NPT from further unraveling, especially as tensions in West Asia threaten broader international stability.

Iran-Israel Conflict Enters 4th Day as Death Toll Mounts and International Community Fears Regional War

The escalating conflict between Iran and Israel has now entered its fourth day, with relentless missile exchanges claiming hundreds of lives and causing widespread destruction across both nations. The overnight barrage, which wounded at least 100 additional civilians, represents Tehran’s continued retaliation against Israel’s preemptive strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities and ballistic missile programs.

The human cost of this four-day conflict has been devastating. Iran has borne the heaviest casualties, with at least 224 people confirmed dead, including 70 women and children, and 1,277 others hospitalized according to official sources. The majority of Iranian casualties are civilians caught in the crossfire of Israeli airstrikes targeting military installations, government facilities, and energy infrastructure throughout the country. According to HRANA News Agency reports, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate rapidly. Official and local sources indicate that at least 93 people were killed or injured on June 14 alone, bringing the total number of Iranian casualties to over at least 863 people.

Israeli emergency services have responded to scenes of chaos and destruction as Iranian missiles continue to find their targets in populated areas. The latest attacks on central Israel struck residential buildings in Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, and Bnei Brak, while Haifa’s industrial zone erupted in flames following direct hits. Israeli casualties now stand at 18 to 20 dead with over 390 wounded, as rescue teams work through debris and collapsed structures across multiple cities.

The conflict has claimed several high-profile military casualties that underscore its intensity. Israeli strikes on Sunday killed Mohammad Kazemi, the intelligence chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, along with two other senior officers, according to Iran’s state news agency IRNA. Earlier, IRGC commander Hossein Salami was killed in Israel’s initial Friday attacks and has since been replaced by General Ahmed Vahidi.

Israel’s military campaign has systematically targeted Iran’s military infrastructure, with fighter jets striking command centers belonging to the Quds Force, the wing of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps responsible for coordinating with proxy groups across West Asia including Hezbollah and Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces released footage showing strikes on 10 sites in Tehran that it identified as Quds and military targets.

The material damage on both sides reflects the conflict’s escalating nature. In Israel, dozens of residential buildings have been destroyed or damaged across Tel Aviv, Bat Yam, Haifa, and Ramat Gan, with widespread fires and power outages affecting daily life. Israeli airspace, including the main international airport, has remained closed for three consecutive days, effectively isolating the country from international travel.

Iran has suffered extensive damage to its military and government facilities, with Israeli strikes creating major blazes at oil depots near Tehran and targeting the Defense Ministry, missile launch sites, and energy infrastructure including fuel tanks. These attacks on Iran’s energy sector have raised concerns about potential broader impacts on the country’s economy and global energy markets. Both nations continue to threaten further escalation despite mounting international pressure for restraint. International efforts to broker a ceasefire have thus far proven unsuccessful, as the conflict that began on Friday shows no signs of abating. The risk of broader regional escalation remains high as world leaders at the G7 meeting express growing alarm.