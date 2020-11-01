Iconic James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90
Islamic Center condemns Hindu Sena act of defacing its signboard

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

The India Islamic Cultural Centre, IICC management has strongly condemned this provocative action of the Hindu Sena act which dubbed its “Jihadi Terrorist” Islamic Center, by pasting a leaflet on the signboard of the centre.

The IICC on Sunday also registered criminal complaint against the outfit at the Tughlaq Road Police Station.

Leaflets have been removed soon after the news spread about it.

It is said two posters in Hindi and English were put on the NDMC erected sign boards near the India Islamic Cultural Centre calling it as “Jihadi Terrorist” Islamic Centre by some Hindu Sena last night. The CCTV cameras are being assessed.

In a statement, the President and other Members of IICC trust said that “the India Islamic Cultural Centre was founded for the spreading peace and peaceful coexistence among the Indian societies. It has more than 20 per cent members from Hindus, Sikhs and Christians in its fold. This centre conducts many educational and training programs in which all sections of Indian citizens take part and get benefits. The centre also celebrates all the major national festivals in its premises. It is a non- political organization working for social and intellectual upliftment of all the Indians irrespective of their cast, creed, race and religion”.

The IICC board has appealed to the Ministry of Home affairs, Delhi LG and Delhi Commissioner of Police to urgently look into and take appropriate actions against the culprits.

“it shows the level of radicalization in the society since the advent of communal forces to the power as even they did not spare the Islamic Center which has been taking pro-government stances”, said a member of the Center.

This is not the first time the group has defaced a signboard. In 2019, it blackened Babur road’s board today at Bengali market and demanded that the name of the road should be changed as the founder of the Mughal dynasty was a foreigner.

