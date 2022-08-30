Iraq: 20 people killed in heavy clashes erupted in capital Baghdad

WEB DESK

In Iraq, at least 20 people have been killed when heavy clashes erupted in the capital Baghdad today. Government officials said that dozens more were injured after protesters loyal to Muqtada al-Sadr stormed to the presidential palace.

According to media reports, Street fighting erupted overnight, as fighters exchanged gunfire and tracer rounds illuminated the night sky in some of the worst violence to hit the Iraqi capital in recent years. The violence was sparked after Mr. Sadr announced his retirement from politics.

Iraq’s caretaker prime minister has called for calm and the military has declared a nationwide curfew after unrest in several other cities. A spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for immediate steps to de-escalate the situation.