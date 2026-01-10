Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei blames US President Trump for the unrest

Last Updated on January 10, 2026 12:59 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

A day after Iran imposed a near-total nationwide internet blackout, with phone calls failing to connect and flights cancelled, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused protesters of acting on behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump. In a televised address today, Khamenei said that rioters are attacking public property and asserted that a united Iranian people would defeat all enemies and urged the U.S. president to focus on the problems of his own country. Meanwhile, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani said protesters had targeted economic and public infrastructure, including 26 banks, two hospitals, and 25 mosques.

He added that police facilities and 48 fire trucks were also attacked. Protesters set fire to the offices of the state broadcaster IRIB in the city of Isfahan, according to media reports. Several buildings were reported to be ablaze along a stretch of road. Rights groups report that at least 45 protesters, including children, have been killed since the unrest began on December 28, with more than 2,200 people arrested. Meanwhile, Iran’s state news agency said 950 police officers and 60 members of the paramilitary Basij force have been injured. Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance reiterated Washington’s support for peaceful protesters in Iran, emphasising the right to free expression and association.