Storm Goretti; Thousands remain without power in parts of France and England

Thousands of homes and businesses across northern France and southern England were without power this morning, and residents faced widespread travel delays after a storm named Goretti swept in off the Atlantic, bringing high winds, rain and snow to the region.

The Storm Goretti pummelled the Isles of Scilly overnight with wind gusts up to 159 kilometres per hour recorded in the archipelago off the southwestern tip of England. According to National Grid, more than fifty-seven thousand people were without power across southwestern England, the Midlands and Wales.

More than 250 schools across Scotland were closed today, with some remaining shut for a fifth straight day. The storm had also disrupted train services across England, Scotland and Wales. The Met Office- Britain’s national weather service, issued a rare red weather warning in southwestern England for last evening.

Storm Goretti also battered northwestern France today, knocking out power to about three lakh eighty thousand homes. France’s national weather service, Meteo-France, had urged residents to remain home.

An overnight wind gust of up to 213 kilometres per hour was recorded in Gatteville-le-Phare in Normandy. Regional train services were suspended across northwestern France, with disruptions expected to last at least until Friday afternoon.