The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Storm Goretti; Thousands remain without power in parts of France and England

Jan 10, 2026

Last Updated on January 10, 2026 1:01 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Storm Goretti leaves thousands without power across northern France and southern England

Thousands of homes and businesses across northern France and southern England were without power this morning, and residents faced widespread travel delays after a storm named Goretti swept in off the Atlantic, bringing high winds, rain and snow to the region.

The Storm Goretti pummelled the Isles of Scilly overnight with wind gusts up to 159 kilometres per hour recorded in the archipelago off the southwestern tip of England. According to National Grid, more than fifty-seven thousand people were without power across southwestern England, the Midlands and Wales.

More than 250 schools across Scotland were closed today, with some remaining shut for a fifth straight day. The storm had also disrupted train services across England, Scotland and Wales. The Met Office- Britain’s national weather service, issued a rare red weather warning in southwestern England for last evening.

Storm Goretti also battered northwestern France today, knocking out power to about three lakh eighty thousand homes. France’s national weather service, Meteo-France, had urged residents to remain home.

An overnight wind gust of up to 213 kilometres per hour was recorded in Gatteville-le-Phare in Normandy. Regional train services were suspended across northwestern France, with disruptions expected to last at least until Friday afternoon. 

Related Post

AMN TOP AWAAZ

ED vs Didi: Mamata Leads Street Protests as Political Storm Hits Delhi

Jan 10, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Growth Story Faces New Uncertainty Amid US Tariff Threats: Arvind Subramanian

Jan 10, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei blames US President Trump for the unrest

Jan 10, 2026

You missed

HINDI SECTION

ED कार्रवाई पर ममता बनर्जी का तीखा विरोध, बंगाल से दिल्ली तक सियासी टकराव तेज

10 January 2026 1:35 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

ED vs Didi: Mamata Leads Street Protests as Political Storm Hits Delhi

10 January 2026 1:32 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

कलकत्ता उच्च न्यायालय से राहत न मिलने पर ED ने सर्वोच्च न्यायालय का रुख किया

10 January 2026 1:21 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

रूस से तेल खरीद पर टैरिफ लगाने वाले अमरीकी विधेयक पर भारत की कड़ी नजर

10 January 2026 1:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments