Iran protests ease amid security clampdown & international pressure

Iran is seeing a fragile calm after weeks of intense anti-government protests sparked by economic collapse, including soaring inflation and a sharp fall in the rial, according to residents and rights groups.

The unrest began in late December with strikes by bazaar merchants in Tehran and quickly spread across the country, developing into open calls for regime change. In recent days, however, protest activity has visibly declined following a sweeping security crackdown that included heavy troop deployments, mass arrests and a prolonged internet blackout.

Residents in major cities such as Tehran and Tabriz say a de facto curfew appears to be in place, with armoured vehicles and security forces patrolling the streets to prevent gatherings. State media have reported further arrests. The death toll remains disputed due to restrictions on information. Human rights groups estimate that between 2,000 and 12,000 people have been killed, following mass shootings earlier this month.

Iranian authorities have rejected those claims and denied any plans for mass executions of detainees. Tensions rose earlier this week after US President Donald Trump warned of possible military action if the killings continued. Those fears eased after Trump said he had been told the violence was subsiding.

US allies, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have held intensive talks with Washington to avert a potential strike, warning of serious regional consequences. The UN Security Council has urged restraint as international criticism grows. Analysts say that despite the current lull, Iran’s deep economic problems, worsened by sanctions, remain unresolved, leaving the root causes of the unrest in place.