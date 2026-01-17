Indian embassy hosts mega tourism promotion event in Riyadh

Last Updated on January 17, 2026 2:30 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

The Embassy of India in Riyadh, in collaboration with India’s Ministry of Tourism, organised a major tourism promotion event in the Saudi capital to connect global partners with India’s diverse travel experiences. Leading Saudi travel and tour operators participated alongside key industry partners to explore new business opportunities in India’s promising tourism sector, with representatives from major Indian tour operators and carriers, including Indigo and Air India, attending the event titled “India Unveiled: Culture, Heritage, and Beyond.”

Ambassador of India Suhel Ajaz Khan delivered the keynote address, highlighting the historical bond between India and Saudi Arabia and the significant role played by cross-cultural interactions and close people-to-people ties in nurturing this partnership. He noted that the consistent rise in two-way tourism between both nations is a matter of great satisfaction, which also underlines the strong momentum in bilateral relations.

Khan invited the people of Saudi Arabia to choose India as their preferred destination for both leisure and cultural travel to enjoy its fascinating range of tourism destinations and experiences. He described “incredible India” as embodying a full package for global tourists, from mesmerising monuments to awe-inspiring wildlife and from exciting adventure activities to relaxing meditation and ayurveda. The ambassador noted that India is home to 44 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and spoke about initiatives taken by the government to ease travel for Saudi visitors, particularly with the introduction of an e-visa for Saudi nationals in 2023.

The event showcased prominent tourist destinations in India with a focus on the states of Maharashtra and Rajasthan, featuring cultural performances and culinary samplings. Celebrity chef Sanjay Thakur presented an overview of culinary tourism options in India, highlighting the shared culinary heritage between India and Saudi Arabia that evolved over centuries of trade and people-to-people linkages. Embassy officials gave a presentation on the Indian visa process for Saudi travellers.

Direct air connectivity between the two countries has increased in recent years, with more flights and eight Indian cities connected directly with Saudi Arabia. In April 2025, a new ministerial committee on tourism and culture was created under the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council to boost tourism and cultural cooperation.