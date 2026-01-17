Indian embassy in Riyadh commemorates Armed Forces Veterans’ Day

Last Updated on January 17, 2026 2:31 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Embassy of India in Riyadh commemorated Armed Forces Veterans’ Day on January 16, 2026, paying tribute to India’s veterans of the armed forces for their selfless service, sacrifice and enduring contribution to nation-building. The event was attended by the Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, along with distinguished veterans and their family members, members of the Indian community, school children from Indian schools in Riyadh and embassy officials.

Ambassador Kha,n in his address, underscored the strength and continued relevance of India’s veteran community and commended the international contributions of Indian contingents in UN peacekeeping missions. The event featured heartfelt messages from veterans, who reminisced about their experience in the forces and shared insights into their lives in Saudi Arabia.

A special highlight of the programme was patriotic cultural performances by students from Indian schools in Riyadh, who paid tribute to the veterans through patriotic songs, dance performances and a skit depicting the courage, sacrifice and values of the Indian armed forces. As a mark of respect and appreciation, the ambassador presented commemorative gifts and the latest Samman magazine to the veterans in attendance, acknowledging their distinguished service and lifelong commitment to the nation.

Alongside the commemorative event, a photo exhibition on “the human cost of terrorism” was inaugurated by Khan as a tribute to the victims of terrorism. The exhibition highlighted the often unseen impact of the scourge of terrorism on individuals and communities while underlining India’s efforts to counter the menace of terrorism.