Trump announces members of new Board to lead second phase of Gaza Peace Plan

Last Updated on January 17, 2026 2:32 pm

US President Donald Trump has announced the members of a new Board of Peace to lead the second phase of his 20‑Point Peace Plan aimed at ending the Gaza conflict. The board will oversee efforts on governance, regional cooperation, reconstruction, investment, funding, and long-term stability in Gaza.

Key members include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, World Bank President Ajay Banga, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan, and US Deputy National Security Adviser Robert Gabriel.

Trump will serve as Chairman of the Board of Peace, while senior advisors Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum will manage daily strategy and operations. The Gaza Executive Board will include Blair, Kushner, Witkoff, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Qatari diplomat Ali Al Thawadi, and others. The announcement follows shortly after the launch of the second phase of the US-brokered peace plan.