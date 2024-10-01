THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

IPS PROBATIONERS CALL ON THE PRESIDENT

Oct 1, 2024

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

A group of Indian Police Service probationers of 76 RR (2023 batch) called on the President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday (September 30, 2024).

Addressing the probationers, the President said that among the various All-India Services, the Indian Police Service has a critical importance of its own. Law and order is not only the bedrock of governance; it is the very basis of the modern State. In simple terms, one can also say that in many places and many situations, they will be the face of the State for the fellow citizens, and they will be their first interface with the administrative machinery of the State.

The President said that as India aims to scale new heights in the years to come, role of IPS officers becomes all the more crucial. Economic growth and social development are possible only where the rule of law is upheld. Without maintaining law and order, ensuring justice and protecting citizens’ rights, progress becomes a meaningless term.

The President was happy to note the sharp jump in the number of woman IPS officers in recent years. She said that their increasing numbers can change the overall character of policing for the better, improve the police-community relations, and will prove beneficial to the nation too.

The President said that maintenance of law and order, crime prevention and detection as well as other aspects of policing have benefitted from advances in technology. However, the flip side is that criminals and terrorists too have resorted to using technology. When cyber-crimes and cyber warfare are rising around the world, IPS officers will be expected to be tech-savvy and stay a step ahead of the criminals.

The President said that great responsibilities placed on the shoulders of IPS officers could sometimes be too stressful. Therefore, they should never ignore their mental well-being. She told them to make Yoga, Pranayama and relaxation techniques part of their routine. She also advised them to remember that the ‘S’ in ‘IPS’ stands for service. She said that their one watchword above all is to serve the nation and its citizens.

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi speaks with Israeli PM Netanyahu on recent developments in West Asia

Sep 30, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

SC to Hear Suo Moto Case on Kolkata Junior Doctor’s Rape and Murder

Sep 29, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

PM ‘Mann Ki Baat’, India has become manufacturing powerhouse due to Make in India

Sep 29, 2024

You missed

HEALTH

Health Ministry issues draft guidelines for withdrawal of life support in terminally ill patients

October 1, 2024
CAMPUS HEALTH

There should be a healing touch in Doctors’ behaviour along with medicine, Says President Murmu 

October 1, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

IPS PROBATIONERS CALL ON THE PRESIDENT

October 1, 2024
HINDI SECTION

एक देश एक चुनाव: अब आगे क्या करने जा रही है सरकार? #one nation one election

September 30, 2024