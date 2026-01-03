The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

IPL 2026: BCCI asks Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad

Jan 3, 2026

Last Updated on January 3, 2026 5:40 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad ahead of the IPL’s 2026 edition.

KKR had acquired the services of the 30-year-old left-armer for 9.20 crore rupees from a base price of two crore rupees after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the players’ auction last month. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has said that KKR will be allowed to name a replacement player if required. 

The pressure had been mounting on the KKR over Rahman’s participation in the upcoming IPL tournament after the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh. Rahman has featured in eight IPL editions since 2016, missing the tournament only in 2019 and 2020.

Related Post

SPORTS

Women’s Cricket: India beat Sri Lanka by 15 runs in fifth & final T20 in Thiruvananthapuram

Dec 31, 2025
SPORTS

Former New Zealand cricketer Doug Bracewell retires from international cricket

Dec 30, 2025
SPORTS

SG Pipers beat Ranchi Royals 2-0 in opening match of Women’s Hero Hockey India League

Dec 30, 2025

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Hindu man Khokon Das dies after being beaten, set on fire in Bangladesh; wife seeks justice

3 January 2026 8:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

‘We burned down police station, set SI Santosh on fire’: Anti-Hasina student leader issues threat to police

3 January 2026 8:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

BCCI asks Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad ahead of IPL 2026

3 January 2026 6:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

IPL 2026: BCCI asks Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad

3 January 2026 5:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments