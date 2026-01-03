IPL 2026: BCCI asks Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad

Last Updated on January 3, 2026 5:40 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad ahead of the IPL’s 2026 edition.

KKR had acquired the services of the 30-year-old left-armer for 9.20 crore rupees from a base price of two crore rupees after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the players’ auction last month. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has said that KKR will be allowed to name a replacement player if required.

The pressure had been mounting on the KKR over Rahman’s participation in the upcoming IPL tournament after the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh. Rahman has featured in eight IPL editions since 2016, missing the tournament only in 2019 and 2020.