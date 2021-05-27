‘No intention to violate right of privacy’: Govt on WhatsApp’s lawsuit
IOA affirms its commitment to ensure safety of Indian Contingent at Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

The Indian Olympic Association on Thursday extended its full support to the IOC and Tokyo 2020 Organsing committee in conducting the Olympic Games successfully

The IOA also said that it was Committed to ensure safety of Indian Contingent and all concerned.

It also promised to do everything possible to ensure that all the personnel part of the Indian contingent clear the necessary steps as provided in the playbook before boarding their respective flights for Tokyo.

In a statement IOA president Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said ” The safety of everyone involved at the Tokyo Olympics is the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) highest priority and the IOA will do everything possible to ensure that all the personnel part of the Indian contingent clear the necessary steps as provided in the playbook before boarding their respective flights for Tokyo.

“The International Olympic Committee (IOC) along with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee have been carrying out fabulous work to ensure that the Olympic Games are held in a completely safe and secure environment for the betterment of the athletes as well as the public of Japan.

“We at IOA do not want to leave any stone unturned and are here to support the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee in every possible manner and aspect.

The I OA therefore is confirming to IOC and Tokyo Organising Committee its commitment and pledge to follow all necessary precautions and guidelines, ensuring that all the participants through the IOA for the Games including Athletes, Technical Officials and delegate members will follow all precautions and will be vaccinated before leaving for Japan, presently each of the above has had the first vaccination and 2nd will happen as per vaccination protocols.

“We thank the Government of India for their support in securing vaccinations for each of the contingent members and any representatives from India, the statement said

