Political parties intensify campaigning in poll bounds states, UT
Hate can have no safe harbor in America, says President Joe Biden after murder of six Asian-Americans
India crosses landmark milestone of 4 crore Covid vaccinations
US Defence Secy Lloyd James Austin calls on PM Modi; discuss defence ties & stability in Indo-Pacific region
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Mar 2021 04:07:44      انڈین آواز

Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed in Lok Sabha

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Bill provides to increase the FDI limit from existing 49 to 74%

Staff Reporter

The Lok Sabha today passed the Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Bill seeks to amend the Insurance Act, 1938 which will increase the ceiling limit of foreign investment allowed in Indian insurance companies.

The Bill provides to increase the foreign direct investment limit from existing 49 percent to 74 percent. It also has a provision for removal of restrictions on ownership and control of insurance companies.

Earlier moving the Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the insurance sector requires a huge and long term investment as it is a capital intensive sector. She said, raising the ceiling limit to 49 per cent in the year 2015 has resulted foreign direct investment of 26 thousand crore rupees in the past five years. She said, assets under management registered the growth of 76 per cent within this period. Initiating the discussion, Manish Tewari of Congress opposed the legislation saying that it is against the interest of small insurance holders. He said, Congress is not against liberalization but it opposes further opening up of certain sectors like insurance as it will have adverse effects for common people. He said, this Bill must be seen as part of government’s efforts to privatize banks and disinvestment of Public Sector Units.

He urged the government to reconsider the legislation. Shyam Singh Yadav of BSP also opposed the Bill. Jagdambika Pal of BJP said, raising the FDI limit will attract 15 thousand crore rupees worth of investment in the upcoming three years. He said, it will also help in increasing the penetration of insurance and providing insurance cover to common people. Magunta Reddy of YSRCP welcomed the Bill saying that the move will increase the penetration of insurance coverage. The discussion is underway.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Shooting World Cup: India with nine-medals including three-gold climb on top of medal tally

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 21 March ; Indian  Men’s and Women’s won gold in 10M Air Pistol ...

India’s Singhraj wins gold in Para Shooting World Cup 2021

Indian para-athlete Singhraj won gold medal in the 2021 Para Shooting World Cup at Al Ain in the UAE today. He ...

خبرنامہ

آج دنیا بھر میں یوم مسرت منایا جارہا ہے

آج خوشی کا بین الاقوامی دنمنایا جارہا ہے۔ نائب صدر جمہوریہ و ...

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz