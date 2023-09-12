इंडियन आवाज़     12 Sep 2023 10:39:49      انڈین آواز

Industrial production rises to 5.7% in July from 3.7% in June

AMN

The index of industrial production jumped to five month high. As per the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation data released today, IIP grew by 5.7 percent in July this year as compared to 3.7 percent in June 2023. It was 2.2 percent in July 2022.
 
Manufacturing sector having 77 percent weightage in IIP grew by 4.6 percent. Basic Metal sector climbed 12.8 percent, Mining output rose by 10.7 percent and Electricity grew by 8 percent for July 2023. 

As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 141.7 for Primary Goods, 101.6 for Capital Goods, 151.8 for Intermediate Goods and 168.5 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of July 2023. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 118.1 and 152.2 respectively for the month of July 2023.

Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of July 2023 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

