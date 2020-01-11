FreeCurrencyRates.com

Industrial output turns positive as manufacturing sector grow

AMN

The industrial output grew 1.8 per cent in November last year, turning positive after three months of contraction, on account of growth in the manufacturing sector. According to National Statistical Office data released yesterday, the growth in the manufacturing sector was 2.7 per cent as against a contraction of 0.7 per cent in November 2018. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 0.2 per cent in November 2018.

In November 2019, Electricity generation turned negative (-) 5 per cent as against a growth of 5.1 per cent in November 2018. Mining sector output decelerated to 1.7 per cent from 2.7 per cent in the year ago month.

The IIP growth during April-November period of the current fiscal came in at 0.6 per cent, down from 5 per cent in the same period of 2018-19.

