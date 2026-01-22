The Indian Awaaz

Indonesia Masters 2026: Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu, Lakshya Sen advance to the quarterfinals

Jan 22, 2026

AMN

In Badminton, Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen have advanced to the quarterfinals of Indonesia Masters tournament today.

Lakshya prevailed over Hong Kong China’s Jason Gunawan 21-10 21-11 in Men’s Singles pre-quarterfinals.

In Women’s Singles, a two-time Olympic-medallist, Sindhu, notched up a 21-19, 21-18 triumph over Line Hojmark Kjaerfeldt of Denmark in her pre-quarterfinal match. Sindhu will next be up against the tournament top seed and world number four Chen Yu Fei of China.

