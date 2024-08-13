Indigenous LCA Tejas Shines in Tarang Shakti Exercise

AMN / WEBDESK

In the country’s largest-ever multinational military exercise, Tarang Shakti, the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas showcased its capabilities alongside some of the world’s most advanced fighter jets, including the Rafale and Eurofighter Typhoon. The event, held at Sulur Air Base in Tamil Nadu, saw Tejas garnering widespread attention and praise from military leaders, including the Air Force Chiefs of France, Germany, and Spain.

As part of the ongoing military exercise involving 11 nations, Tejas flew alongside the world’s best fighter planes, impressing observers with its performance. Chief of the German Air Force, Ingo Gerhartz, and his French counterpart flew in the Tejas today and lauded its capabilities. General Gerhartz highlighted the aircraft’s advanced features and potential.

It is the first time when Tejas has participated in an exercise of this scale with top-tier global fighter aircraft. During a press conference in Sulur, along with his counterparts from France, Germany, and Spain, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari noted that Tejas played a crucial role during the exercise Tarang Shakti and demonstrated its operational effectiveness. He also said that Tejas would be deployed in future international military exercises, with plans to harness its capabilities and potential further.

Developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Tejas is the world’s lightest fighter aircraft in its class. It is equipped with advanced features, including Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles, and is capable of both offensive and defensive operations in air-to-air and air-to-ground combat. The aircraft has nine hardpoints, can reach altitudes of up to 50,000 feet, and measures 13.2 meters in length.

The Indian Air Force operates two Tejas squadrons and has placed orders for more than 100 additional aircraft from HAL. The Tejas is designed to perform in all weather conditions, cementing its role as a versatile and vital component of India’s defence arsenal.