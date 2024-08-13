India, Australia Hold 14th Joint Working Group Meeting on Counter-Terrorism

By Bisheshwar Mishra

The 14th meeting of the India-Australia Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism was held in New Delhi. During the meeting, discussions were held about global counter-terrorism challenges and the ongoing counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries.

India and Australia strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and emphasized the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner. The External Affairs Ministry said that the two sides condemned the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism.

Both countries also exchanged views on domestic, regional, and global terrorism threat assessments. The discussion also covered counter-terrorism challenges related to the use of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, misuse of the internet for terrorist purposes, radicalization and terror financing, and the nexus between organized crime and terrorism, among other issues.

Joint Secretary for Counter-Terrorism at the Ministry of External Affairs K.D. Dewal and Ambassador for Counter-Terrorism at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia Richard Feakes led their respective delegations.