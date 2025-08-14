Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

India’s Namrata Batra scripts history by winning country’s first-ever medal in Wushu at World Games in China

Aug 14, 2025
India’s Namrata Batra scripts history by winning country’s first-ever medal in Wushu at World Games in China

India’s Namrata Batra has scripted history by winning a silver medal in the women’s 52 kg final at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China yesterday.

The 24-year-old, who won silver at the Asian Championships last year and is a four-time national champion, went down 2-0 to local favourite Mengyue Chen in the final.

It was India’s first-ever medal in Wushu at the World Games and the country’s second podium finish at the ongoing edition after Rishabh Yadav’s bronze in men’s compound archery.

Namrata’s campaign began with a 2-0 win over Lebanon’s Barbara El Rassi in the quarter-finals, followed by another 2-0 victory over Krizan Faith Collado of the Philippines in the semis.

India have now won a total of seven medals in World Games history – one gold, two silvers and four bronzes.

Related Post

SPORTS

Indian Olympic Association Officially Approves India’s 2030 Commonwealth Games Bid

Aug 14, 2025
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ SPORTS

Lok Sabha Passes National Sports Governance and Anti-Doping Amendment Bills 2025

Aug 11, 2025
SPORTS

‘Sundays on Cycle’ helped turn ‘Fit India’ movement into big movement

Aug 10, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India reaffirms commitment to Yemen in high-level Riyadh meeting

14 August 2025 12:06 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Indian Olympic Association Officially Approves India’s 2030 Commonwealth Games Bid

14 August 2025 12:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India’s Namrata Batra scripts history by winning country’s first-ever medal in Wushu at World Games in China

14 August 2025 12:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Increasing Attacks Ahead of US-Russia Alaska Meeting

13 August 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!