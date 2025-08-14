India’s Namrata Batra scripts history by winning country’s first-ever medal in Wushu at World Games in China

India’s Namrata Batra has scripted history by winning a silver medal in the women’s 52 kg final at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China yesterday.

The 24-year-old, who won silver at the Asian Championships last year and is a four-time national champion, went down 2-0 to local favourite Mengyue Chen in the final.

It was India’s first-ever medal in Wushu at the World Games and the country’s second podium finish at the ongoing edition after Rishabh Yadav’s bronze in men’s compound archery.

Namrata’s campaign began with a 2-0 win over Lebanon’s Barbara El Rassi in the quarter-finals, followed by another 2-0 victory over Krizan Faith Collado of the Philippines in the semis.

India have now won a total of seven medals in World Games history – one gold, two silvers and four bronzes.