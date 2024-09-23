India’s ‘Namaste’ has become multinational: PM Modi tells diaspora in New York

In a landmark address to the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing global significance of India’s traditional greeting, ‘Namaste’, saying that what was once a local expression has now become a multinational symbol of unity.

“‘Namaste’ has gone multinational; it has transitioned from local to global,” PM Modi said, expressing gratitude to the diaspora for their unwavering support. “Your love is my good fortune,” he added.

During his speech, PM Modi emphasized the significant contributions of the Indian community around the world. “Many languages, but one common feeling—that feeling is for Bharat Mata and Bhartiyta. This is India’s biggest strength,” he said, highlighting the unity of Indians regardless of their geographical location.

“We look to do good; we contribute the most no matter where we are,” he added, reinforcing the idea of global citizenship among Indians.

The Prime Minister’s visit to the US from September 21-23 has drawn a large crowd, with approximately 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora gathering from 42 states to welcome him. As he entered the Nassau Coliseum, PM Modi greeted the audience with the chant, “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” receiving a standing ovation.

The atmosphere was vibrant, with talented artists from the Indian community performing traditional music to set the tone for Modi’s address.

Earlier, in a post on X, PM Modi shared his excitement about engaging with the diaspora, saying, “After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes.”

Following this historic event, PM Modi is scheduled to chair key bilateral meetings and attend a CEO Roundtable in New York. He will also address the Summit of the Future on September 23.