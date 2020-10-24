India’s foreign exchange reserves touch all time high of 555.12 billion dollars

AMN

India’s foreign exchange reserves have surged by 3.615 billion dollars to touch a fresh lifetime high of 555.12 billion dollars in the week ended 16th October. Foreign currency assets, a major part of the overall reserves, increased by 3.539 billion dollars to 512.322 billion dollars.

Gold reserves went up by 86 million dollars in the reporting week to reach 36.685 billion dollars. The country’s special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund remained unchanged at 1.480 billion dollars; while reserve position with the IMF declined by 11 million dollars to 4.634 billion dollars.