India’s Exports Rise 4.8% to $491.8 Billion in April–October Period

R Suryamurthy

India’s total exports, combining merchandise and services, rose over 4.8 per cent to 491.8 billion US dollars during April to October period of current fiscal as compared to same period in last fiscal. According to provisional data released by the Commerce Ministry, merchandise exports grew 0.62 per cent while imports rose 6.37 per cent.

A key contributor to this overall momentum has been the consistent rise in non-petroleum exports. During the first seven months of 2025, non-petroleum exports were valued at 219.9 billion US dollars, registering a 3.92 per cent increase. Total imports are estimated at 569.95 billion US dollars, during the same period.

However, country’s merchandise trade deficit widened by 41.68 billion US dollars in October, up from 32.15 billion US dollars in September, driven largely by an increase in gold and silver imports. In October, gold imports registered a growth of 199.2 percent.

Meanwhile, Merchandise exports last month declined by 11.8 per cent to 34.38 billion US dollars on an annual basis. Meanwhile, merchandise imports rose 16.63 per cent to 76.06 billion US dollars during the same period.