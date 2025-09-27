India’s Energy Horizons Brighten with Major Natural Gas Discovery in Andaman Basin

Last Updated on September 27, 2025 12:19 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

ANDALIB AKHTER

In a landmark achievement for India’s energy sector, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced the discovery of natural gas in the Andaman basin, opening up vast opportunities for exploration and self-reliance. The breakthrough confirms the long-held scientific belief that the Andaman Sea holds abundant hydrocarbon reserves.

Sharing the news with optimism, the Minister described the find as “an ocean of energy opportunities” waiting to be tapped. The discovery was made in the Sri Vijayapuram-2 well, located 17 km off the east coast of the Andaman Islands, at a water depth of 295 metres. Initial production testing from depths between 2,212 and 2,250 metres has established the presence of natural gas, with samples showing an impressive 87% methane content.

While further studies will determine the scale and commercial viability of the reserves, the confirmation itself marks a major milestone. The find places the Andaman basin on the global energy map, aligning it with the prolific hydrocarbon belt stretching from Myanmar to Indonesia.

Mr. Puri emphasized that the discovery strengthens India’s deepwater exploration ambitions under the National Deep Water Exploration Mission, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day. Dubbed “Samudra Manthan”, the mission aims to accelerate offshore exploration in a structured, mission-mode approach, positioning India as a key player in the global energy landscape.

Highlighting the significance of the find, the Minister said it would not only bolster energy security but also create new pathways for innovation, collaboration with global experts, and sustainable growth in the sector. He called the discovery a “significant milestone in India’s Amrit Kaal journey,” reinforcing the nation’s drive toward energy self-reliance and prosperity.