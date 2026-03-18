Indian Vessel ‘Jag Ladki’ Carrying 81,000 Tonnes of Crude Oil from UAE reaches Mundra Port

Last Updated on March 18, 2026 4:23 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

A large Indian vessel named ‘Jag Ladki’ arrived at Mundra Port in Gujarat this morning carrying a significant consignment of crude oil. The ship is transporting approximately eighty-one thousand metric tonnes of high-quality oil from the United Arab Emirates.

It follows the earlier arrival of the vessel ‘Shivalik’ at Mundra and ‘Nandadevi’ at the Vadinar port. Authorities at the port have ensured smooth offloading operations to facilitate the distribution of the crude oil to refineries.