Indian Vaccine for Cervical Cancer is affordable and effective: Jitendra Singh

Dec 18, 2024
AMN

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted India’s advancements in preventive healthcare, women’s health, and indigenous vaccine development. Speaking at a conclave in New Delhi, the Minister said that the Cervical Cancer Vaccine developed by India is affordable and more effective.

He said that Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is a boon for the Indian population where mortality among women due to Cervical Cancer is reported to be around 1 lakh annually.

Addressing the need to tackle taboos and stigma associated with the disease, Mr. Singh advocated for early detection, awareness campaigns, and inclusive healthcare delivery systems. He added that the vaccine’s administration is easy with a recommended two-dose regimen for girls below the age of 15 years and a three-dose regimen for girls above 15 years of age.

